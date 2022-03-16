Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 967,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,303. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,932. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.