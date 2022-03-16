Rapidz Price Tops $0.0001 (RPZX)

Rapidz (RPZX) traded 83.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Rapidz has a market cap of $141,595.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00103571 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

