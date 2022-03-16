Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 1522207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.91 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.36.

Get Raven Property Group alerts:

About Raven Property Group (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.