Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 1522207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.91 ($0.09).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.36.
About Raven Property Group (LON:RAV)
