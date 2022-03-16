Raymond James Comments on InterRent REIT’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

