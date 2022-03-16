Ready Capital Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

RC opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 321,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.