Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. 39,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,167. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

