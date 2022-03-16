Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 303.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,167. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

