Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

UTG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. 1,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,669. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

