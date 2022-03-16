Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,578.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,578.13 ($98.55).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($110.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,525 ($97.85) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of RKT traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,773 ($75.07). 1,231,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($88.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,084.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,991.84. The company has a market cap of £41.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,288.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

