Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.39. 12,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

