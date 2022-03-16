Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.11 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

Shares of EL stock traded up $12.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.19. 31,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.