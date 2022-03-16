Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 164 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.24. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

