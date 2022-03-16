Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of RQHTF stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.58.
