Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of RQHTF stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

