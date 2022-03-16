Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

