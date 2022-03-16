Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) will post $2.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,289,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

