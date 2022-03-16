Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBCAA. Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $45.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $914.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

In related news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

