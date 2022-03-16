Reviewing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment 1,245.52% -63.29% -39.68% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 19.88 -$45.06 million N/A N/A Bowlero $205.19 million 1.77 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Bowlero beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (Get Rating)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

