Reviewing Frontier Group (ULCC) and Its Rivals

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Frontier Group alerts:

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 660 2181 3131 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 92.79%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -21.31 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 5.87

Frontier Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontier Group competitors beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.