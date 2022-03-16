Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.