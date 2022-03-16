RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) will be releasing its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

RF Industries stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

