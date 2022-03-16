Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 796.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHUHF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of RHUHF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

