RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in February

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

