Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

RVAC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Riverview Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.