Robert A. Nerbonne Purchases 600 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,503,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.