Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,769 shares of company stock worth $7,795,551 over the last quarter.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

