RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

