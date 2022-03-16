Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 69 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

