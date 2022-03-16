Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.33).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,472.50 ($32.15) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.21). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,477.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.89%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

