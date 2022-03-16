Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.76 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $42.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,161.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Shares of RCL traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $140,577,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after buying an additional 734,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

