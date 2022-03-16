Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.