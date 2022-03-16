Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

