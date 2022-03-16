Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after buying an additional 2,035,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

