Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $135,479.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $135,479.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.06602239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,379.53 or 0.99815406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00039504 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,788,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.