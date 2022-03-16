RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 7.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. 38,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,332,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

