Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.62

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 9693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.