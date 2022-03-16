Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 213.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $258.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.42. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

