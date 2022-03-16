Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 1,873,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,770. Samsara has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

