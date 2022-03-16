Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $16.04. Samsara shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 5,895 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

