Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.15

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.15 and traded as low as $22.72. Saputo shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 6,063 shares traded.

SAPIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

