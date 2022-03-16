Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Saul Centers stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $55.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,763 shares of company stock worth $961,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

