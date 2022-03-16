Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in February

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of Scentre Group stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Scentre Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.