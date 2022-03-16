Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,600. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85.

