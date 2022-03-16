Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.12% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 51,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $932.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.