Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.29.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

