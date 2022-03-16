Sean Tully Sells 4,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Tully also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 11th, Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.