Sean Tully Sells 4,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Tully also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

