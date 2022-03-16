SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Renee Gaeta Sells 2,000 Shares

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Renee Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of SeaSpine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $24,120.00.

SeaSpine stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $410.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SeaSpine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

