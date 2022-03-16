SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,467. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

