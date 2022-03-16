SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGRO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.91) on Monday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £15.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

