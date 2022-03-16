Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGSTU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.20.

