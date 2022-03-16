SEMrush (SEMR) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is one of 395 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SEMrush to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $188.00 million -$7.01 million -502.50 SEMrush Competitors $1.81 billion $309.30 million 9.10

SEMrush’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SEMrush. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.75% -2.24% -1.58% SEMrush Competitors -121.02% -56.96% -5.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEMrush and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 SEMrush Competitors 2666 13219 24365 667 2.56

SEMrush presently has a consensus price target of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 121.04%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 61.62%. Given SEMrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEMrush is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SEMrush competitors beat SEMrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

